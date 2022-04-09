“1.5 Million Covid Cases Daily, New Wave Sweeping Across Europe”: UN Chief

“1.5 million new Covid cases each day. A new wave sweeping across Europe,” the UN Chief mentioned.

United Nations:

With new coronavirus variants rising each 4 months on common, UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres has cautioned that the COVID-19 pandemic is way from over as giant outbreaks are spreading in Asia.

Mr Guterres additionally referred to as for governments and pharma firms to work collectively to ship vaccines to each individual, all over the place.

In a video message “One World Protected – Break COVID Now” to the GAVI COVAX Advance Market Commitment Summit 2022, Mr Guterres mentioned on Friday that the gathering is a essential reminder that the “COVID-19 pandemic is far from over.”

“We’re seeing 1.5 million new cases each day. Large outbreaks are spreading in Asia. A new wave is sweeping across Europe,” he mentioned, including that some international locations are reporting their highest demise charges because the begin of the pandemic.

He mentioned the Omicron variant of the coronavirus is a “startling reminder” of how shortly COVID-19 can mutate and unfold – particularly within the absence of excessive vaccination protection.

While some high-income international locations are making ready for his or her second booster doses, one-third of humanity stays unvaccinated, he rued.

“This is a brutal indictment of our deeply unequal world. It’s also a prime breeding ground for new variants… more deaths… and increased human and economic misery,” he mentioned.

Mr Guterres mentioned the following variant will not be a query of “if” however of “when.”

“We are far from our target of every country reaching 70 per cent vaccination coverage by the middle of this year. And with new variants emerging every four months on average, time is of the essence,” he mentioned.

He added that governments and pharmaceutical firms must work collectively to ship vaccines to each individual, all over the place – not simply in rich international locations.

A brand new pressure of the COVID-19 Omicron variant, first detected within the United Kingdom, seems to be extra transmissible than earlier strains of the virus, the World Health Organization (WHO) had mentioned.

WHO mentioned final week that the XE recombinant (BA.1-BA.2), was first detected within the United Kingdom on January 19 and greater than 600 sequences have been reported and confirmed since.

“Early-day estimates indicate a community growth rate advantage of 10 per cent as compared to BA.2. However, this finding requires further confirmation,” WHO had mentioned.

It added that XE belongs to the Omicron variant till important variations in transmission and illness traits, together with severity, could also be reported.

“WHO continues to closely monitor and assess the public health risk associated with recombinant variants, alongside other SARS-CoV-2 variants, and will provide updates as further evidence becomes available.”

The WHO COVID-19 Weekly Epidemiological Update issued this week mentioned that after the rise noticed through the first half of March 2022, the variety of new COVID-19 circumstances has decreased for a second consecutive week, with a 16 per cent decline through the week of March 28 by way of April 3 as in comparison with the earlier week.

The variety of new weekly deaths additionally decreased sharply (-43 per cent) as in comparison with the earlier week, when a synthetic spike in deaths was noticed.

Across the six WHO areas, over 9 million new circumstances and over 26,000 new deaths have been reported. All areas reported lowering tendencies each within the variety of new weekly circumstances and new weekly deaths.

As of April 3, over 489 million circumstances and over 6 million deaths have been reported globally.

At the nation degree, the best variety of new weekly circumstances have been reported from South Korea (2,058,375 new circumstances; a decline of 16 per cent), Germany (1,371,270 new circumstances; a 13 per cent lower), France (959,084 new circumstances; a 13 per cent enhance), Vietnam (796,725 new circumstances; a 29 per cent decline), and Italy (486,695 new circumstances; a 3 per cent fall).

The highest variety of new weekly deaths have been reported within the United States of America (4,435 new deaths; a ten per cent decline), Russia (2,357 new deaths; an 18 per cent decline), South Korea (2,336 new deaths; a 5 per cent decline), Germany (1,592 new deaths; a 5 per cent rise) and Brazil (1,436 new deaths; a 19 per cent fall).

Noting that the availability of COVID-19 vaccines will not be the difficulty as producers are producing 1.5 billion doses per thirty days, Mr Guterres mentioned progress in attaining vaccine fairness is feasible however the window is closing quick.

“This means countries fulfilling and accelerating dose-sharing and donation commitments to COVAX with better quality of supply. And it means having strong national vaccine-delivery systems at the ready – including efforts to counter disinformation and get vaccines into arms.” He referred to as on international locations to commit new funding for the ACT-Accelerator and COVAX this 12 months.

The COVAX Facility is the worldwide pooled procurement mechanism for COVID-19 vaccines by way of which COVAX seeks to make sure honest and equitable entry to vaccines for all 190 collaborating economies, utilizing an allocation framework formulated by WHO.



