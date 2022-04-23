1 Arrested After Man Dies Following Assault In Minneapolis’ Warehouse District

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A person is in custody after allegedly beating one other man to demise Friday morning in downtown Minneapolis.

The Minneapolis Police Department says officers had been known as shortly after 10 a.m. to a reported assault on the 600 block of 1st Street North within the metropolis’s Warehouse District. Officers discovered an unconscious 50-year-old man on the scene.

Despite lifesaving efforts from officers, the person was pronounced lifeless. His identify has but to be launched.

Officers additionally discovered a 33-year-old man on the scene. Medics introduced him to Hennepin Healthcare for therapy, however he was later booked into Hennepin County Jail on suspicious of homicide.

WCCO-TV doesn’t usually identify suspects till they’ve been formally charged.

This killing marks the twenty fourth murder in Minneapolis this 12 months, police say. Anyone with info on the assault is requested to go away an nameless tip with Crimestoppers online or by calling 1-800-222-8477.