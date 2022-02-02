1 Dead, 1 Critical After Shooting Outside Richfield School

UPDATE (2:36 p.m.): At a press convention, Richfield Police Chief Jay Henthorne stated {that a} capturing Tuesday afternoon exterior South Education Center left one scholar useless and one other in crucial situation. The suspects fled the scene. So far, no arrests have been made.

RICHFIELD, Minn. (WCCO) — Local and federal officers responded to a Richfield faculty Tuesday afternoon following a report of a capturing within the space.

Police within the south metro suburb say each officer obtainable responded round midday to South Education Center, positioned on 7450 Penn Avenue South. Agents from the ATF and the FBI additionally responded, as did native ambulances and emergency crews. So far, officers have but to substantiate if anybody was damage.

Someone who lives close by the varsity advised WCCO-TV that they have been taking out their trash and heard three or 4 gunshots. It’s unclear if the gunfire got here from inside or exterior the varsity constructing.

Intermediate District 287 stated South Education Center was underneath a “hard lockdown,” including that officers will replace mother and father as quickly as extra info is offered. While many college students should be inside the varsity, some had gathered at a close-by park the place mother and father have been selecting them up.

Richfield Middle School, which is positioned a few block away from South Education Center, posted on Facebook that some officers mistakenly responded to their faculty. The officers have been sporting bulletproof vests and had their weapons drawn.

Gov. Tim Walz was slated to carry a press convention within the space Tuesday afternoon, however the occasion was canceled. The governor tweeted that he was briefed on the state of affairs, including that the Department of Public Safety is watching it intently.

In September, the same school went into lockdown after a student was found with a handgun. Police responded and took the coed into custody. No one was damage in that incident.

WCCO-TV has a crew at Donaldson Park, which is a number of blocks east of the varsity. The park is the place police say mother and father are being requested to select up their kids.

Intermediate District 287 is a conglomerate district within the Twin Cities metro space that gives specialised providers for college kids with distinctive studying wants.

This is a creating story. Check again with WCCO.com and CBS News Minnesota for extra info.