1 dead, 1 rescued after sand collapses at Jersey Shore beach: Police

The 18-year-old was visiting from Maine along with his household.

One particular person is useless and one other has been rescued after the siblings grew to become trapped below sand whereas digging at a Jersey Shore seashore Tuesday afternoon, authorities stated.

Police and emergency medical providers responded to a barrier island seashore in Toms River, New Jersey, shortly after 4 p.m. Tuesday “for reports of juveniles trapped in the sand as it collapsed around them while digging,” the Toms River Police Department said on Facebook.

First responders have been capable of rescue a 17-year-old woman, who was handled on the scene, although her brother, 18, died on the scene, police said.

The sufferer was recognized by police as Levi Caverly of Maine.

The teen was visiting the area from out of city along with his household, police stated.

Police urged folks not to answer the realm whereas the rescue was in progress.

Live footage from the scene Tuesday night confirmed greater than a dozen first responders close to the shoreline. Emergency crews from a number of neighboring cities aided within the rescue effort.

Rescue employees are at present working to get well the physique from the collapse, police stated.