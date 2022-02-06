1 dead, 4 injured in shooting near Virginia Tech

Police responded to stories of pictures fired on the Melody Hookah Lounge.

One particular person was killed and 4 others have been injured at a taking pictures in Blacksburg, Virginia, close to Virginia Tech on Friday, in line with Blacksburg Police.

Police responded to stories of pictures fired on the Melody Hookah Lounge in downtown Blacksburg at 11:53 p.m. on Friday, police stated in an announcement, and located 5 injured folks.

They have been all taken to native hospitals the place one died, police stated. Conditions of the remaining 4 are at present unknown, in line with police.

“This incident continues to be a complex, ongoing case that has shifted to a homicide investigation,” Blacksburg police stated in an announcement.

One of the injured was a Virginia Tech scholar, Virginia Tech President Tim Sands stated in a letter to members of the college neighborhood.

“Our condolences go out to the family and friends of the deceased and we extend our support to those who were injured,” Sands stated.

The names of the victims haven’t been launched.

Virginia Tech didn’t instantly reply to ABC News’ request for remark.