1 dead, 5 injured in shooting at Mississippi Mudbug Festival, sheriff says

Two individuals had been detained for questioning on the scene, the sheriff stated.

One individual died and 5 others had been injured in an incident with a number of shooters on the Mississippi Mudbug Festival on the state’s fairgrounds in Jackson on Saturday, Hinds County Sheriff Tyree Jones stated.

At least two individuals had been detained on the scene, which was “contained and secured,” Jones stated late Saturday on social media.

“Several shooters believed to be involved and the investigation is being conducted as an active shooter situation,” Jones stated on Twitter.

The Mississippi Bureau of Investigation was referred to as to help within the investigation, following an officer-involved capturing linked to the fairgrounds incident, Jones stated.

Several individuals had been transported to native hospitals, he stated.

“Other victims appear to be stable at this time and don’t appear to be directly involved in the shooting or circumstances that led to the shooting,” the sheriff stated on social media.

The Mississippi Mudbug Festival, which was scheduled to run by Sunday, featured stay bands, carnival rides and a crawfish boil. This yr’s musical headliners included Blue Oyster Cult, Laine Hardy and Bobby Rush.

