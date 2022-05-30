1 dead, 7 injured during shooting at Memorial Day festival in Oklahoma

One individual was killed and one other seven have been injured after a

capturing broke out throughout a Memorial Day pageant in Oklahoma,

citing ABC News.

About 1,500 individuals have been in attendance on the pageant on the Old

City Square in Taft, Oklahoma, about 45 miles southeast of Tulsa,

when the capturing happened early Sunday, in keeping with an announcement

from the Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation.

Witnesses advised investigators the gunfire erupted after an

argument happened simply after midnight, authorities mentioned. Two

juveniles have been among the many injured.

The Muskogee County Sheriff’s Office was in attendance on the

occasion and instantly rendered support to the victims, authorities

mentioned. The identification of the deceased sufferer has not been

launched.

No suspects have been taken into custody, authorities mentioned.

Officials are asking anybody who could have a tip to contact the

Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation.