1 dead, 7 injured during shooting at Memorial Day festival in Oklahoma
One individual was killed and one other seven have been injured after a
capturing broke out throughout a Memorial Day pageant in Oklahoma,
About 1,500 individuals have been in attendance on the pageant on the Old
City Square in Taft, Oklahoma, about 45 miles southeast of Tulsa,
when the capturing happened early Sunday, in keeping with an announcement
from the Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation.
Witnesses advised investigators the gunfire erupted after an
argument happened simply after midnight, authorities mentioned. Two
juveniles have been among the many injured.
The Muskogee County Sheriff’s Office was in attendance on the
occasion and instantly rendered support to the victims, authorities
mentioned. The identification of the deceased sufferer has not been
launched.
No suspects have been taken into custody, authorities mentioned.
Officials are asking anybody who could have a tip to contact the
Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation.