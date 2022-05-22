1 dead, 8 wounded in shooting at party in Southern California

The victims don’t seem to have been deliberately focused, police stated.

Nine individuals had been shot, together with one fatally, throughout a celebration in Southern California late Friday night time, police stated.

Police officers responded to a capturing at a enterprise within the metropolis of Highland, east of Los Angeles, shortly earlier than midnight Friday, the San Bernardino Police Department stated.

“Upon arrival, officers encountered a large crowd and learned that they were in the area attending a party,” Sgt. Equino Thomas, a division spokesperson, stated in a press release.

One capturing sufferer was discovered exterior the enterprise, which was situated in a shopping mall, and pronounced lifeless on the scene, Thomas stated. No additional info on the sufferer was launched.

Eight extra capturing victims have since been confirmed, Thomas stated. Most of the victims introduced themselves to native hospitals and had been handled for what look like non-life-threatening accidents.

The motive and suspect within the capturing are underneath investigation, police stated.

“Based on the preliminary investigation, it does not appear that the victims were intentionally targeted and that this may have stemmed from a conflict in a crowded room that spilled out into the parking lot of the business,” Thomas stated.

Footage from the scene in a single day confirmed a big police presence exterior the strip mall and at a gasoline station throughout the road.

A witness told ABC Los Angeles station KABC that pictures had been additionally fired from a automobile on the gasoline station.