1 dead and 27 missing after Russian flagship Moskva sunk in Black Sea, Russia says

Another 396 crew members had been evacuated to close by ships and despatched on to Sevastopol, a metropolis in Crimea, Russia’s Tass information company reported. The Russian authorities, as of Tuesday, had not beforehand acknowledged any casualties.
The Moskva, a guided-missile cruiser, sunk on April 14, although the cause remains disputed.

Ukraine says it hit the Moskva with anti-ship cruise missiles, which sparked a hearth that detonated saved ammunition. The Moskva was armed with a spread of anti-ship and anti-aircraft missiles in addition to torpedoes, naval weapons and missile protection techniques, that means it could have had huge quantities of explosives aboard.

Russia’s Defense Ministry, nonetheless, says a hearth of unknown origin detonated the ammunition and the ensuing explosions left the Moskva with structural harm. It says the warship then sank amid tough seas because it was being towed to a close-by port.

Photos and a brief video clip emerged early Monday on social media exhibiting the Moskva badly broken and on fireplace within the hours earlier than it sank. The pictures present the Moskva itemizing to at least one facet, with black holes from attainable missile puncture marks, and vital scarring at simply above the waterline on the port (left) facet in the midst of the vessel. The Kremlin on Monday mentioned it had seen the images of the Moskva however that they might not confirm them.

Whatever the trigger, the Moskva’s sinking constitutes a significant army embarrassment for Russia, because it was the most important wartime lack of a naval ship in 40 years. The Moskva was one of many Russian Navy’s most seen property within the Ukraine battle and its loss might influence the morale of Russian troops.

