1 dead and 27 missing after Russian flagship Moskva sunk in Black Sea, Russia says

Another 396 crew members had been evacuated to close by ships and despatched on to Sevastopol, a metropolis in Crimea, Russia’s Tass information company reported. The Russian authorities, as of Tuesday , had not beforehand acknowledged any casualties.

Ukraine says it hit the Moskva with anti-ship cruise missiles, which sparked a hearth that detonated saved ammunition. The Moskva was armed with a spread of anti-ship and anti-aircraft missiles in addition to torpedoes, naval weapons and missile protection techniques, that means it could have had huge quantities of explosives aboard.

Russia’s Defense Ministry, nonetheless, says a hearth of unknown origin detonated the ammunition and the ensuing explosions left the Moskva with structural harm. It says the warship then sank amid tough seas because it was being towed to a close-by port.