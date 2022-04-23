1 dead and 27 missing after Russian flagship Moskva sunk in Black Sea, Russia says
Ukraine says it hit the Moskva with anti-ship cruise missiles, which sparked a hearth that detonated saved ammunition. The Moskva was armed with a spread of anti-ship and anti-aircraft missiles in addition to torpedoes, naval weapons and missile protection techniques, that means it could have had huge quantities of explosives aboard.
Russia’s Defense Ministry, nonetheless, says a hearth of unknown origin detonated the ammunition and the ensuing explosions left the Moskva with structural harm. It says the warship then sank amid tough seas because it was being towed to a close-by port.
Whatever the trigger, the Moskva’s sinking constitutes a significant army embarrassment for Russia, because it was the most important wartime lack of a naval ship in 40 years. The Moskva was one of many Russian Navy’s most seen property within the Ukraine battle and its loss might influence the morale of Russian troops.