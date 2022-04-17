An explosion aboard an oil tanker exterior Hong Kong’s jap

waters has left one crew member lifeless and 6 others injured,

Trend reviews citing

South China Morning

Post.

The authorities dispatched two rescue helicopters after receiving

a report of the blast, which occurred at 4pm on Saturday aboard the

Panama-registered “Chuang Yi” vessel situated about 300km east of

town’s waters.

The Hong Kong Maritime Rescue Co-ordination Centre alerted the

Government Flying Service, which dispatched a fixed-wing plane

and two helicopters, every carrying a health care provider.