1 dead and 6 others injured in explosion aboard oil tanker east of Hong Kong
An explosion aboard an oil tanker exterior Hong Kong’s jap
waters has left one crew member lifeless and 6 others injured,
Trend reviews citing
South China Morning
Post.
The authorities dispatched two rescue helicopters after receiving
a report of the blast, which occurred at 4pm on Saturday aboard the
Panama-registered “Chuang Yi” vessel situated about 300km east of
town’s waters.
The Hong Kong Maritime Rescue Co-ordination Centre alerted the
Government Flying Service, which dispatched a fixed-wing plane
and two helicopters, every carrying a health care provider.