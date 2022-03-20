1 dead, at least 20 shot, including children, at Arkansas car show

At least 20 folks have been shot, together with youngsters, at a automotive present in rural Arkansas on Saturday evening. At least one individual has died, in line with police.

The taking pictures befell in Dumas, about 90 miles southeast of Little Rock, at about 7:30 p.m. native time, in line with Arkansas State Police.

Keith Finch, Dumas’ chief of police, advised ABC News that youngsters have been amongst these injured within the taking pictures, however didn’t have a selected quantity.

Finch mentioned police have an individual of curiosity in custody however proceed to analyze whether or not extra folks could have been concerned.

It’s unclear what precipitated the taking pictures or the situations of lots of these injured.

This is a creating story. Check again for updates.