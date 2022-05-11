MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — We know individuals love their pets, however some love them much more than their home or partner.

A new survey of pet owners reveals a few third would select their pet over their home, whereas one other third would decide their pet over their partner.

Furthermore, pet homeowners fear about their pets growing old. Sixty-nine p.c of respondents voiced concern about not with the ability to establish and deal with their pet’s maladies as they age.

“It’s no secret that caring for an aging or older pet can be difficult,” a spokesperson for ElleVet Sciences stated. “But by making adjustments, both large and small, you and your pet can live happily and comfortably in their final years.”