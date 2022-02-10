1 in 5 Patriot Front applicants say they have ties to the military

toggle caption Jose Luis Magana/AP

About one in 5 candidates to white supremacist group Patriot Front declare to have present of former navy standing, in accordance with archives of the group’s personal chats launched by nonprofit media group Unicorn Riot.

The white supremacist group revealed 87 purposes to Patriot Front on open-source chat platform Rocket Chat. Out of these purposes, 18 stated they had been present or former members of the U.S. navy. One applicant stated he presently labored for the Department of Homeland Security.

Patriot Front is a rebrand of neo-Nazi group Vanguard America, which attended the “Unite the Right” rally in Charlottesville, Va. The group is “one of the most prominent white supremacist groups” within the U.S., in accordance with a launch from the Southern Poverty Law Center.

The group has created a picture of Americana, bolstered by racism, antisemitism and neo-fascism, in accordance with the SPLC. Some members of Patriot Front have demonstrated “an open admiration” for Nazism and nationwide socialism.

According to NPR’s Jan. 6 database, about 14% of these charged in relation to the Capitol siege have ties to the navy or regulation enforcement.

In the purposes, the applicant who stated he was a present DHS worker and a Marine stated he “found out about the Jews while in the marines.”

Another applicant, who claimed to be a member of the Army Reserve, used derogatory language concerning the LGBTQ group, including that he first encountered LGBTQ folks within the navy.

Applicants additionally mentioned the abilities they obtained whereas within the navy. One stated he had data of “Marine martial arts” and that he’d been “trained in firearms.” Another stated he had “great land-navigation, great physical fitness, able to clear rooms.”

Aside from the “Unite the Right” rally, Patriot Front members vandalized a George Floyd statue in Brooklyn, N.Y., in June 2021. Members additionally defaced a mural of Black tennis participant Arthur Ashe in Richmond, Va. Some joined an anti-abortion demonstration in Washington in January, in accordance with the SPLC.