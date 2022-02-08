1 killed, 1 wounded in shooting at grocery store in U.S. state of Washington

One particular person was killed and one other was wounded in a capturing Monday at a grocery retailer in U.S. state of Washington, authorities mentioned, Trend stories citing Xinhua.

The capturing incident inside a Fred Meyer grocery retailer within the southeastern Washington metropolis of Richland was reported at roughly 11:03 a.m. native time, mentioned the Richland Police Department in a press release posted on Facebook.

“One person has died and another is in the hospital with injuries. The suspect has been described as a middle aged white male,” the assertion added.

Police mentioned that officers are nonetheless actively looking for the suspect who’s “believed to be armed and dangerous.” The suspect left the shop and it’s undetermined if he left on foot or in a car.

Authorities posted a photograph of the suspect on social media and urged native residents with data to contact police.

“If you see the suspect or feel you are in danger, please call 911,” mentioned police within the assertion.

Authorities additionally urged folks to keep away from the incident location. Schools within the Richland School District have been momentary on lockdown at midday in response to police exercise within the space, based on the college district’s web site.