1 killed, 14 injured in blast in W. Afghanistan
One individual has been confirmed useless and 14 others have been injured
after an explosive system went off in entrance of the principle mosque in
western Afghanistan, the provincial well being chief Mohammad Asif
Qanet mentioned Friday, Trend experiences citing Xinhua.
Qanet mentioned the useless and the 14 wounded, with one in crucial
situation, have been taken to hospital following the blast that
came about on the important gate of the mosque in Qala-e-Naw metropolis,
capital of western Afghanistan’s Badghis province.
Four kids have been among the many injured, the official added.
Baz Mohammad Sarwari, director of Information and Culture of
Badghis province, has additionally confirmed the explosion, saying the
blast occurred at 02:00 p.m. native time and an investigation has
been initiated.
According to Sarwari, 10 suspects have been arrested, and no
group or particular person has claimed accountability for the
incident.