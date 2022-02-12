1 killed, 14 injured in blast in W. Afghanistan

One individual has been confirmed useless and 14 others have been injured

after an explosive system went off in entrance of the principle mosque in

western Afghanistan, the provincial well being chief Mohammad Asif

Qanet mentioned Friday, Trend experiences citing Xinhua.

Qanet mentioned the useless and the 14 wounded, with one in crucial

situation, have been taken to hospital following the blast that

came about on the important gate of the mosque in Qala-e-Naw metropolis,

capital of western Afghanistan’s Badghis province.

Four kids have been among the many injured, the official added.

Baz Mohammad Sarwari, director of Information and Culture of

Badghis province, has additionally confirmed the explosion, saying the

blast occurred at 02:00 p.m. native time and an investigation has

been initiated.

According to Sarwari, 10 suspects have been arrested, and no

group or particular person has claimed accountability for the

incident.