1 killed, 3 injured in Alabama tornado

Their cellular dwelling was blown throughout County Road 30 in Hale County.

A girl was killed and three others have been critically injured on Thursday when a twister touched down in Hale County, Alabama, in accordance with Hale County EMA Director Russell Weede.

The victims’ cellular dwelling was blown throughout County Road 30, Weede mentioned, including that each one 4 needed to be dug out of the rubble.

In a tweet Thursday, the National Weather Service mentioned a confirmed twister was heading towards Sawyerville, in Hale County.

The injured have been taken to an area hospital, in accordance with Weede.

About seven or eight different individuals throughout the county sustained minor accidents, in accordance with Weede.