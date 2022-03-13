1 Killed, Several Others Hurt In Multi-Car Crash In Brockton

BROCKTON (CBS) — One particular person was killed in a multi-car crash on Route 24 in Brockton early Saturday morning and one other particular person was taken to Boston Medical Center with life-threatening accidents.

Three others had minor accidents.

The accident occurred a bit after 2:30 a.m. close to Exit 33 on Route 24 southbound.

Brockton Fire Department captain Dan Foye mentioned it was not raining through the time of the accident.

As of Saturday afternoon, circumstances main as much as the crash are nonetheless beneath investigation.