1 person unaccounted for after massive fire at Elizabeth waste management facility

One individual remained unaccounted for over 9 hours the fireplace started burning.

The Elizabeth Fire Department stated round 10:30 p.m. that they predict the fireplace will final all through the night time, nevertheless it was presently underneath management.

Thick black smoke billowed into the sky, spreading to close by properties and Newark Airport as planes have been within the air.

Crews have been nonetheless on the scene round 11 p.m. Tuesday.

As CBS2’s Dick Brennan experiences, some 9 hours after it began, firefighters continued to pour water on the flames that tore by the waste administration business constructing in Elizabeth.

Witnesses say the fireball appeared to come back out of nowhere and out of the blue was engulfing the construction.

“It was crazy. It was like pops, a lot of pops, there was a big trailer on fire,” witness Crystal Gonzalez stated.

Firefighters instructed CBS2 the flames and thick black smoke have been so intense that they might typically need to again off, even when they have been carrying an oxygen masks.

People who work throughout the road may really feel the smoke of their eyes and throat.

“Burning, burning. It’s like they put pepper spray in your eyes,” witness Victor Santos stated.

Homeowners had the flames of their yard and the smoke of their dwelling rooms.

Oge Okomkwo met the flames up shut.

“I work from home, so it was a little terrifying because I was on my work station and at first it sounded like a strong wind, and then my dog is obviously antsy, so look through the window, and it’s like, flames and fumes,” she stated.

One household determined it was greatest to pack up and get out after earlier having to run for his or her lives.

“I was sleeping, then all the smoke come up, and we started just out of the house, running like crazy,” witness Jorge Rodrigeuz stated.

They will spend not less than one night time in a lodge.

“How’s the house look?” Brennan requested Carolyn Perez.

“It just smells like smoke,” she stated.

Soot made its approach by the air, touchdown on vehicles and folks.

The fireplace billowed just some miles from Newark Liberty International Airport, and it appears planes have been virtually touching the smoke, however the Port Authority stated there have been no delays they usually did not need to reroute any flights.

“When you’re looking up at this, what goes through your head when you look at this?” Brennan requested one witness.

“It’s crazy, man, that it’s so close. And you never know, it could have been worse,” he stated.

Crews won’t be able to enter the constructing for not less than one other day since it’s partially collapsed.