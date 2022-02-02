1 Student Dead, Another Wounded After Shooting Outside Richfield School; 2 In Custody

RICHFIELD, Minn. (WCCO) — Blood marked the snow Tuesday exterior a suburban Minneapolis faculty the place police say two college students had been shot, one among them fatally.

Richfield police say two individuals are in custody in connection to the taking pictures, which occurred simply after midday on the sidewalk exterior South Education Center, positioned on the 7400 block of Penn Avenue South.

About six hours after the taking pictures, two search warrants had been executed concurrently at completely different places in Minneapolis, police say. One gun was recovered, however it’s not clear if it was utilized in Tuesday’s taking pictures. Police say the 2 in custody are their solely suspects.

Hennepin County Jail information present an 18- and 19-year-old arrested by Richfield police and being held on suspicion of homicide, however officers haven’t confirmed these are the suspects in Tuesday’s taking pictures.

Police Chief Jay Henthorne known as the occasion a “tragic day in the city of Richfield.” Responding cops discovered the 2 college students wounded on the faculty. Emergency crews introduced them to Hennepin Healthcare, the place one among them died. The different scholar stays in crucial situation.

While officers have but to launch the victims’ names, shut household associates inform WCCO the coed killed was 15-year-old Jahmari Rice.

South Education Center can be closed Wednesday. The taking pictures stays beneath investigation by native, state, and federal companies, together with the ATF and the FBI. Anyone with info is requested to name the FBI at 1-800-225-5324 or the ATF at 1-888-ATF-TIPS.

After the taking pictures, South Education Center instantly went into lockdown, as did close by colleges. Officials at Richfield Middle School, which is positioned a couple of block away from South Education Center, posted on Facebook that some officers mistakenly responded to their faculty. The officers had been sporting bulletproof vests and had their weapons drawn.

Following the lockdown, South Education Center launched college students to their mother and father. Law enforcement informed mother and father to wait at Donaldson Park, which is about three blocks east of the college.

In an announcement launched Thursday afternoon, Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz described information of the taking pictures as “a parent’s greatest fear.”

“Minnesotans deserve to know that when they send their kids to school, they will come home safely,” Walz stated. “My prayers are with the students, parents, and teachers whose confidence in that expectation has been shaken today. We need more than words, though — we need action. We need action to get guns off the streets and prevent violent crime in the first place. I remain committed to working with officials at all levels of government to seek needed change.”

WATCH: Richfield Police Press Conference

Minnesota Attorney General Keith Ellison stated he was saddened and angered to study {that a} scholar was fatally shot within the Twin Cities, which for the previous a number of months have endured a surge in gun violence.

“My office and I will support law enforcement and prosecutors every way we can in solving this crime and holding accountable those responsible,” he tweeted, including: “School shootings, mass shootings and gun violence happen far too often — and we must never become numb or desensitized. We must hold our hearts open to all the outrage and hold our minds open to all the solutions for ending it. We must not accept any more death and lives torn apart.”

South Education Center is a part of Intermediate District 287, a faculty system within the Twin Cities metro that gives specialised companies for college students with distinctive studying wants. South Education Center serves roughly 200 college students from pre-Ok by way of age 21.

“There really are no words to describe the bravery exhibited by our staff and our local authorities today,” stated district Superintendent Sandra Lewandowski. “No one should ever have to respond to a tragedy like this.”

In September, the same school went into lockdown after a student was found with a handgun. Police responded and took the coed into custody. No one was harm in that incident.