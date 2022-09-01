10 killed as truck crashes near school in Indonesia

The college students have been ready on the bus cease after class within the metropolis of Bekasi, when the truck veered towards them and crashed into two bikes and toppled a concrete communications tower, site visitors policeman Latif Usman mentioned.

Usman mentioned an extra 20 kids have been injured.

“We are conducting an investigation to assess if the brakes failed,” Usman mentioned.

Another police official in Bekasi mentioned the motive force had been detained.