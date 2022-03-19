10 Ministers Take Oath In Punjab’s New AAP Government

Punjab: 10 ministers took oath within the new Punjab AAP authorities as we speak

Chandigarh:

Ten ministers of the brand new Aam Aadmi Party authorities in Punjab had been sworn as we speak. They took cost within the Punjab Civil Secretariat, and can take part within the first cupboard assembly of the brand new authorities at 12.30 pm.

The new ministers are: Harpal Singh Cheema, two-time MLA from Dirba; Baljit Kaur, MLA from Malout and daughter of former AAP MP Sadhu Singh; Harbhajan Singh ETO, MLA from Jandiala; Vijay Singla, MLA from Mansa; Lal Chand Kataruchak, MLA from Bhoa; Gurmeet Singh Meet Hayer, two-time MLA from Barnala and chief of AAP youth wing; Kuldeep Singh Dhaliwal, MLA from Ajnala; Laljit Singh Bhullar, MLA from Patti; Brahm Shankar Jimpa, MLA from Hoshiarpur, and Harjot Singh Bains, the youngest minister within the new authorities and MLA from Anandpur Sahib.

There are 18 berths within the cupboard, together with the brand new Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann.

On March 16, Mr Mann was sworn in as Chief Minister at a mega occasion in Punjab’s Khatkar Kalan, his ancestral village. The subsequent day, all newly-elected MLAs took oath as members of the meeting. The legislators had been administered the oath of workplace and secrecy by Protem Speaker Inderbir Singh Nijjar.

“Sworn-in as MLA in Punjab Vidhan Sabha. The Aam Aadmi Party government will bring a new change in Punjab for which the people have chosen us. Our government will be known as the most honest government of Punjab,” Mr Mann had tweeted.

In his first official determination as Chief Minister, Mr Mann, who had promised that he wouldn’t “waste a day”, introduced the launch of an anti-corruption helpline. He stated the helpline quantity will probably be launched on March 23, the demise anniversary of freedom fighter Bhagat Singh.

The AAP registered a landslide victory in current Punjab meeting polls, profitable 92 seats, pushing most of its rivals to the margins. Congress gained 18 seats within the 117-member meeting.

In what was earlier being seen as a fierce multi-cornered struggle, Congress was dislodged to second place in Punjab, dropping over half its vote share, and Akalis in single digits as nicely.