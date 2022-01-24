10 most expensive players in IPL auction history

One of the most well-liked and profitable leagues on this planet is the Indian Premier League. It has spawned a slew of gifted Indian cricketers who’ve gone on to make a reputation for themselves in worldwide matches. It additionally boasts top-tier worldwide gamers who’ve gained expertise enjoying alongside and in opposition to a number of the finest gamers on this planet.

From time to time, the IPL holds a participant public sale to usher in new gamers to the league. This yr, the league has grown to 10 groups, and it’ll maintain a Mega Auction by which the entire groups will be capable of set up a group from the scratch. In the Auctions or Drafts, a number of gamers have been bought for a excessive value.

Here are 10 most costly gamers within the historical past of IPL Auctions:

10. Rashid Khan – 15 Crores (2022)

The prodigious leg-spinner from Afghanistan has been among the finest T20 gamers on this planet. He has been probably the most harmful spinner by way of high quality, with an unlimited quantity of expertise from all leagues all through the world. It got here as a shocker to the followers when Sunrisers Hyderabad introduced that they wouldn’t be retaining their star spinner Rashid Khan for IPL 2022.

Rashid Khan has a powerful IPL observe report. He has 93 wickets at a exceptional financial system charge of 6.33 in 76 matches. With his enormous hits down the order, he’s additionally confirmed essential. His strike charge of 137 exemplifies this completely. He was picked by the brand new group, i.e., Ahmedabad for an enormous quantity of 15 Crores.

Rashid’s variations with the ball are unrivalled. He hasn’t been cracked by any of the batters since his debut. This is especially spectacular given that almost all thriller spinners get cracked after a big amount of cricket. He has already taken over 400 wickets in T20s and is on the verge of shattering a slew of information. He is an asset to any aspect he performs for, and Ahmedabad made the right determination in signing him, even when it value them some huge cash.