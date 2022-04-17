10 people shot at South Carolina’s Columbiana Centre

Three “people of interest” have been detained, in response to police.

Twelve individuals have been injured by gunfire following a taking pictures incident on the Columbiana Centre mall in Columbia, South Carolina, Saturday afternoon, in response to police.

The incident occurred round 2:28 p.m., and officers responded to the scene and started going retailer to retailer evacuating individuals, police mentioned. The gunshot victims’ ages ranged from 15 to 75-years-old, Columbia Police Chief William Holbrook informed reporters at a information convention later within the night.

As of Saturday night, eight of the victims have been in important however steady situation, Holbrook mentioned.

“What is important is that we have no fatalities,” he informed reporters.

Two different individuals have been injured throughout the stampede following the incident, Holbrook mentioned.

The chief mentioned that three people who he labeled as “people of interest” have been detained. The unidentified people have been seen armed and not less than one in all them allegedly fired a shot, in response to Holbrook.

“We don’t believe this was random,” he mentioned. “We believe the individuals who were armed knew each other.”

Store homeowners locked down and sheltered individuals in place because the police swept by way of the purchasing heart, Holbrook mentioned. They are being reunited with their family and friends members.

Columbiana Centre tweeted an announcement saying the violent incident was “extremely upsetting and our thoughts are with everyone impacted.”

“We are grateful for the quick response and continued support of our security team and our partners in law enforcement,” the mall mentioned in an announcement.

The investigation is ongoing. Holbrook requested anybody with video or info associated to the taking pictures to name the police.

“We know a lot of different people saw a lot of different things. We’re asking them to take a moment, clear your thoughts and contact law enforcement,” he mentioned.