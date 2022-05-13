10 SA golfers to tee off 2022 PGA Championship | Sport

There will likely be 10 South Africans competing at subsequent week’s PGA Championship at Southern Hills.

The PGA Championship confirmed its subject for the 12 months’s second main, with six South African golfers receiving PGA of America invites.

Oliver Bekker would be the sole South African making his PGA Championship debut.

The 2022 PGA Championship subject was confirmed on Tuesday, with 10 South African golfers set to take the sphere at Southern Hills Country Club in Tulsa.

The PGA Championship confirmed that 156 golfers will tee off within the 12 months’s second main.

Defending champion Phil Mickelson will likely be hoping to defend his title with 15-time main champion Tiger Woods additionally included within the subject.

Six South African golfers have been awarded invites by the PGA of America. These invites are for golfers who missed qualifying by way of PGA Championship Points, with their place on the world golf rankings and up to date kind taken into consideration.

Christiaan Bezuidenhout, Justin Harding, Dean Burmester, Shaun Norris, Oliver Bekker and Daniel van Tonder have all secured invites.

Bekker would be the sole South African to make his PGA Championship debut as he’ll compete in solely the second main of his profession. He broke into the highest 100 world golf rankings after his playoff loss on the Catalunya Championship in Spain final week.

The six will be part of SA’s top-ranked golfer Louis Oosthuizen, Garrick Higgo, Branden Grace and Erik van Rooyen, who had already certified.

The remaining spot within the subject is reserved for the winner of this week’s Byron Nelson at TPC Craig Ranch.

Meanwhile, 2011 Masters champion Charl Schwartzel is the second alternate behind America’s Kramer Hickok. The third alternate is Adam Schenk, additionally from the US.

SEE FULL LIST OF PGA CHAMPIONSHIP FIELD