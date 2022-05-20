10 workers trapped after tunnel collapses in Kashmir

An official in Indian-controlled Kashmir says 10 staff are trapped in a tunnel within the Himalayan area

SRINAGAR, India — An official in Indian-controlled Kashmir stated Friday that 10 staff have been trapped after a part of a tunnel collapsed within the Himalayan area.

The tunnel is a part of a mountainous freeway tunnel system that was below development when it collapsed Thursday night time within the southern Ramban district.

Emergency staff have been utilizing earthmovers to clear the wreckage and rescue the trapped staff.

Aamir Ali, an official on the authorities’s catastrophe administration division, stated three staff trapped on the entrance of the tunnel have been rescued. They have been being handled at a hospital.

The part that collapsed was an strategy tunnel used for air flow and transferring provides and tools to the principle, under-construction tunnel, Ali stated.

The tunnel is a part of an enormous community of bridges and tunnels on the strategic freeway that connects two key cities of Srinagar and Jammu within the area.