10-Year-Old Aspiring Athlete Runs From Prayagraj To Lucknow, Meets Chief Minister Adityanath

A ten-year-old class 4 woman, who ran from Prayagraj to Lucknow to fulfill Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath right here, on Saturday acquired his good needs and encouragement for her dream to develop into an athlete true.

During the assembly at his official residence, Chief Minister Adityanath additionally gifted the aspiring athlete, Kajal, a pair of footwear, a tracksuit and a sports activities equipment.

On the event, Mr Adityanath additionally honoured her and impressed her to realize better heights in athletics, a authorities spokesperson stated.

Kajal too thanked the chief minister for his gesture, he added.

The spokesperson stated Kajal ran over 200 kilometres from Prayagraj to Lucknow and desires of turning into an athlete.

She is a resident of a locality underneath the Manda police station space of Prayagraj and is a scholar of sophistication 4, he added.

After getting the invite, Kajal accomplished the lengthy journey on April 15 and met Mr Adityanath on Saturday.

Kajal, who began her journey on foot on April 10, earlier than leaving for Lucknow from the Civil Lines in Prayagraj had instructed PTI that she had participated within the Indira Marathon final 12 months.

But, neither her faculty nor the district administration appreciated her efforts, she had rued.

Following her participation within the Indira Marathon, she additionally wrote a letter to the UP chief minister and expressed her want to fulfill him.

Babu Banarasi Das Sports Academy, Lucknow additionally honoured Kajal’s expertise and has taken the duty of offering her sports activities equipment and footwear all through her life.

