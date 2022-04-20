100 homeless L.A. community college students to get shelter, food and Wi-Fi

The Los Angeles Community College District will fund a $1.5-million pilot program to offer housing for greater than 100 college students who’re homeless or housing insecure.

As the pandemic continues to exacerbate college students’ basic food and housing needs, many have prioritized jobs over training, prompting the Board of Trustees to vote final week to inexperienced mild the yearlong housing program for college kids within the nation’s largest group school district. State funds earmarked for scholar wants pays for the initiative.

“In many ways, our students’ experiences are a microcosm of the challenges faced by millions of Californians, and that includes the issues of housing and homelessness,” Board President Gabriel Buelna stated in an announcement. “Too many of our students are housing insecure and have had their studies heavily impacted by the lack of a safe and quiet place to sleep and study.”

Five native nonprofit organizations will present housing, together with the Jovenes Inc., which beforehand labored with Long Beach City College to assist homeless college students. Other companions embrace Los Angeles Room and Board, Optimist Youth Homes and Family Services, Seed House Project and the Shower of Hope.

In addition to housing, college students who take part can be supplied meals, Wi-Fi and psychological well being assist if wanted. Some can have entry to tutorial tutoring, tutorial and monetary counseling, know-how and employment help.

“No student should be forced to choose between keeping a roof over their head and pursuing an education,” LACCD Chancellor Francisco C. Rodriguez stated in an announcement.

California’s undergraduate enrollment has dropped considerably throughout the pandemic, pushed largely by a decline at group faculties, which noticed a drop of 20% throughout the pandemic to roughly 1.3 million college students from fall 2019 to fall 2021.

The newest LACCD information present a 13% drop in head depend from spring 2021 to spring 2022. According to the district, 68% of its 250,000 college students come from low-income households and 53% reside beneath or on the poverty line.

The drop is because of a variety of factors however has largely been attributed to a prioritization of labor and wage over college throughout the pandemic. A 2020 report from UCLA’s Center for the Transformation of Schools discovered that homelessness amongst elementary college students in addition to the state’s public universities and group faculties rose 50% over the past decade, pushed largely by the pandemic.

The research discovered that 1 in 5 group school college students was experiencing homelessness, which incorporates people who find themselves sharing housing due to a lack of housing or financial hardship, those that reside in motels, accommodations, vehicles, parks and different comparable settings.

“Applications are being accepted now, and space is available until filled,” LACCD spokesperson William Boyer stated. “Each provider will review the applications they receive and make determinations on eligibility/acceptance,” including that eligibility varies per supplier.

The program runs till April 2023.