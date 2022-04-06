100% Mumbai’s Adult Population Fully Vaccinated Against Covid: Civic Body

BMC govt well being officer confirmed that Mumbai has achieved the total vaccination milestone. (File)

Mumbai:

All eligible beneficiaries above the age of 18 years in Mumbai have been totally vaccinated in opposition to COVID-19, the town civic physique introduced on Tuesday.

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) mentioned it has administered 92,42,888 second doses as on Tuesday in opposition to the unique goal of 92,36,500.

BMC govt well being officer Mangala Gomare confirmed that Mumbai has achieved the total vaccination milestone, greater than 14 months after the nationwide roll-out of the coronavirus inoculation drive.

“So far, 1,02,96,917 first doses have been administered in the 18 plus segment, achieving 111 per cent vaccination of this age group. In the 12 plus population, the city has achieved 93 per cent vaccination,” an official mentioned.

So far, 94,92,511 individuals have been given second dose of the vaccine out of the initially focused 1,02,44,843 individuals, the official added.

