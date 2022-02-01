100-Person Mob Burns 2 Buses After 1 Runs Over Elderly Man In Gujarat

A separate FIR on prices of assault and rioting was registered in opposition to the mob. (Representational)

Ahmedabad:

A mob of round 100 folks torched two non-public buses carrying staff of an organization on the outskirts of Gujarat’s Bharuch city after one of many autos mowed down and killed an aged man, police mentioned on Tuesday.

The incident occurred on Dahej bypass highway on Monday night time, however nobody was injured within the mob violence as all passengers of the 2 buses of the Dahej-based agency received down earlier than the autos had been set ablaze, Bharuch inspector AK Bharwad mentioned.

According to the police, one of many buses ran over a senior citizen close to Sherpura village in Bharuch on Monday night time.

The police have lodged two separate FIRs — in reference to the demise of the person and the torching of buses by the mob.

“Some locals got angry when a senior citizen, Ismail Manchwala (65), died after being hit by one of the company buses at Sherpur bus stop around 9 pm,” Mr Bharwad mentioned.

“Later, the two buses were set ablaze by a mob of around 100 locals. No one was injured as all the company employees got down quickly,” the official mentioned.

As per one of many FIRs, Manchwala, a resident of Sherpura village, was run over by one of many buses whereas he was crossing the highway on the bus cease. The man suffered a head damage and died on the spot.

A case of rash driving and inflicting demise by negligence was registered in opposition to the unidentified bus driver, who fled from the spot after the accident.

“Some angry residents of Sherpura gathered on the road and torched that bus after all the employees alighted. They then stopped another company bus and took away its keys after assaulting the driver and some workers. The mob set fire to that bus also after all the workers got down,” Mr Bharwad mentioned.

A separate FIR on prices of assault and rioting was registered in opposition to a mob of round 100 folks, the official mentioned.

After being alerted, native fireplace brigade personnel rushed to the spot and doused the flames, he mentioned.

No arrest has been made to this point, the official mentioned.