100 Schools United for Inclusion: Special Olympics Romania’s Story

Students in Romania present their assist for Socksy Day.

Throughout the COVID-19 pandemic, Special Olympics Romania has used each dedication and creativity to maintain engagement ranges excessive. Amidst faculty closures and long-term disruptions to in-person actions, the Program has targeted on organizing Unified actions to interact the total faculty inhabitants, whatever the setting.

As a part of the worldwide growth of Special Olympics Unified Champion Schools® funded by His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan (MBZ), Special Olympics Romania lately proved that even a easy concept could make an enormous distinction. The Program organized an occasion that introduced collectively individuals from everywhere in the nation—each just about and in-person—and confirmed that if total communities can come collectively on one perception, then they’ll create a strong message.

Students unfold consciousness about Down Syndrome within the classroom.

On International Down Syndrome Day (21 March), Special Olympics Romania coordinated with 100 colleges in 16 counties to unfold consciousness about Down syndrome and mental disabilities.

Students and educators at Unified Champion Schools wore mismatched socks of all colours as a enjoyable strategy to rejoice people who find themselves totally different. By dressing in a means that many individuals usually don’t, educators used this visible instance as a device to coach college students on mental disabilities.

Called “Socksy Day,” the occasion introduced collectively over 12,000 college students, educators, and supporters from throughout the nation. Students with and with out intellectual disabilities participated in actions, colleges shared content material on social media with the hashtag #BeSocksy, and communities discovered about Down syndrome.

Special Olympics Romania supplied supplies and assets to Unified Champion Schools—akin to posters, reality sheets, and even socks—to make sure profitable implementation.

Students stand collectively and present love for inclusion.

Leonita Boghiu, a kindergarten instructor at a Unified Champion School in Bacău County, stated although her college students are younger, she was impressed by their enthusiasm and empathy.

“I explained to my students what Down syndrome means, why unpaired socks are the symbol of this day, and how to show solidarity with people with Down Syndrome… I’m convinced that many understood that differences between people are normal and should be accepted,” stated Leonita.

Educators at particular colleges additionally used Socksy Day to unfold consciousness, whether or not it was connecting with mainstream colleges or celebrating with one another within the classroom. Cătălina Mârşiu, a instructor at a particular faculty in Galați County, was proud how the occasion introduced a spotlight to a few of her college students.

“These types of events draw attention and make people aware that there are more people who deserve our attention and acceptance,” stated Cătălina.

She hopes the Socksy Day can encourage communities to incorporate individuals with disabilities extra.

“Our students with disabilities are very pleased to be accepted. It remains [up to] those around them to open their arms and embrace them,” stated Cătălina.

Elena and Mihăiță work collectively on an exercise.

Socksy Day additionally gave college students with out mental disabilities a chance to be taught from people who find themselves totally different from them. Elena, an 11th grade scholar in Bacău County, traveled with classmates to a particular faculty and took part in actions with college students there. She shaped a bond with Mihăiță, a scholar with Down syndrome, and stated it was an expertise she received’t overlook.

“I liked that my classmates, who don’t necessarily volunteer, learned something about inclusion and people with special needs,” stated Elena. “Some are [now] motivated to do something for the society in which we all live together.”

Lastly, Socksy Day inspired college students with mental disabilities to rejoice each other.

Maria, a 7th grade athlete in Galați County, favored how one thing so simple as unpaired socks sparked a dialog about Down Syndrome and mental disabilities. “I felt good and important when I saw children from other schools be involved, and I took pictures together with my fellow youth leader Mariana, who has Down Syndrome,” stated Maria.

Vasilian, a 19-year-old athlete chief in Bacău County, expressed how himself and different pals with mental disabilities felt completely happy that so many individuals joined Socksy Day. “I realized there are many people who support us, appreciate our efforts, and accept us as we are, different but equal,” stated Vasilian.

Special Olympics Romania was inspired by the success of Socksy Day. It completed their aim to unfold consciousness amongst total faculty populations in a means that’s each relatable and fascinating. They hope the message of Socksy Day evokes college students and educators of all skills, and that the variety of supporters for inclusion continues to develop.