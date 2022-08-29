100-Year-Old Female WWII Vet Given ‘Medal of Patriotism’ by Cherokee Nation

A 100-year-old veteran was lately honored by the Cherokee Nation for her service within the Women’s Army Auxiliary Corps in World War II.

Winifred “Freddie” Dudley of Owasso, Oklahoma, was awarded the Medal of Patriotism by Cherokee Nation officers together with two different veterans throughout the August assembly of the Council of the Cherokee Nation earlier this month, the Claremore Daily Progress reported.

While serving within the Women’s Auxiliary Army Corps, Dudley — whose surname was Whelchel on the time — was part of the Air Transport and Command that primarily transported troops and blood plasma to varied bases throughout the U.S., according to 2 News.

The Cherokee citizen labored many various jobs throughout her service within the Army, together with as a clerical employee, navy postal employee, and chaplain’s assistant. She was stationed throughout a number of Army bases throughout the nation, together with in 5 totally different states.

After being discharged in 1945, Winifred met her husband, Jess Dudley, who was additionally a WWII veteran and served in Normandy and the Battle of Bulge. Together they’d 5 youngsters, according to Cherokee Phoenix. They have been married for 70 years earlier than his passing.

In 2010, Dudley took her first Honor Flight to Washington, DC. After getting back from the journey, she helped begin an Honor Flight program in Tulsa, permitting many veterans to go to the nation’s capital freed from cost, 2 News reported.

At the council assembly, she was known as a “Cherokee Warrior,” and whereas accepting her award, she honored her heritage and expressed gratitude towards God.

“My great-grandmother came over on the Trail of Tears,” Dudley stated whereas accepting her award. “I’m just thankful to be part of the Cherokee Nation. We serve a great God. He will never leave us nor forsake us. He’s going to take care of me. I don’t care if I am 100 years old.”

During the ceremony, it was additionally introduced that Dudley can be receiving one other honor referred to as the Patriotism Award later within the 12 months.

Last month, Dudley turned 100 years outdated, which was celebrated by household and associates at a shock birthday celebration.

You can comply with Ethan Letkeman on Twitter at @EthanLetkeman.