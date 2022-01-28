100-Year-Old Holocaust Survivor From Metro Detroit Remembers Family, Other Victims On International Holocaust Remembrance Day

(CBS DETROIT)– Today is a day of remembrance.

READ MORE: Detroit Man Charged In Robbery, Fatal Shooting Of Liquor Store Clerk

“it’s an impossible occurrence in civilized nations that this outrage is not forgotten,” mentioned Dr. Guy Stern a 100 12 months previous Holocaust survivor from Oakland County.

That’s because of the Zekelman Holocaust memorial middle in Farmington Hills, the one one in Michigan. The historical past of this unimaginable tragedy is not going to be forgotten.

“6 million times an individual was murdered and we tell those stories and one of the things that is special about our museum is that we really focus on local survivors and we tell their stories,” mentioned Ruth Bergman Director of Education for The Zekelman Holocaust Center.

Like Dr. Stern who at 100 years previous is the oldest native Holocaust survivor who shares his story with teams on the museum.

“My whole family may parents and two siblings were murdered during the Holocaust,” Stern mentioned.

Stern tells this story, however it’s not his just one. He got here to the US at 15 and would ultimately turn into a member of the Ritchie Boys World War ll navy intelligence in-ter-ro-ga-tion staff. He would go on to be a scholar of literature and an creator.

For survival audio system right here, its necessary they aren’t considered as simply victims.

“What their life was like before so that they are seen as people not just as victims and how they rebuild their lives after how they came to Detroit, had families, got jobs build businesses,” mentioned Bergman.

They additionally share a wealth of information with the following technology. A bunch of highschool college students received a lesson past the classroom, one that may assist them perceive that disparities and hatred is what result in the Holocaust and the way it’s necessary to know this, but in addition be the change that’s wanted immediately.

READ MORE: Person Of Interest Being Questioned In Fatal Shooting Of 15-Year-Old, Detroit Police Say

“That hatred that brutality we need to remember that, we lost our humanity and we never want to see us lose that humanity again,” mentioned Bergman.

On this International day of remembrance the museum is debuting a model new exhibit which tells the story of how so many risked their lives to protect historical past.”

‘When the Germans came in they decided they wanted to create a museum of an extinct culture and they wanted to preserve some of the materials and destroy all the rest,” Bergman said.

She says they would smuggle books on Jewish culture strapped and hidden on their bodies and buried many artifacts. An act to preserve history as well never forget those who didn’t make it out..

“Of our dearly beloved who were destroyed during that period,” mentioned Stern.

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. This materials might not be printed, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

MORE NEWS: Immersive Van Gogh Detroit Event Rescheduled For Second Time