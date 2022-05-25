1000 Queenslanders died from COVID-19, minister issues new warning

Of those that have died, most have been older folks, particularly aged folks in aged care services.

The deaths went up relative to the case numbers with the surge at the start of 2022, and had since settled right into a low however regular quantity week-to-week.

Zero deaths had been reported on Sunday and Monday, earlier than 18 deaths had been reported on Tuesday, and 10 on Wednesday.

D’Ath identified that relative to dying tolls from the virus all over the world, Queensland had carried out very nicely.

“To put this into perspective … there have been over 526 and a half million cases, and 6.28 million deaths globally,” she stated.