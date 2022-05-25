1000 Queenslanders died from COVID-19, minister issues new warning
Of those that have died, most have been older folks, particularly aged folks in aged care services.
The deaths went up relative to the case numbers with the surge at the start of 2022, and had since settled right into a low however regular quantity week-to-week.
Zero deaths had been reported on Sunday and Monday, earlier than 18 deaths had been reported on Tuesday, and 10 on Wednesday.
D’Ath identified that relative to dying tolls from the virus all over the world, Queensland had carried out very nicely.
“To put this into perspective … there have been over 526 and a half million cases, and 6.28 million deaths globally,” she stated.
Ms D’Ath stated Queensland’s vaccination price had continued to enhance, and was presently 93.87 per cent first dose and 92.3 per cent second dose.
However the booster price had slowed, and was solely 62.9 per cent, whereas the vaccination price for 5-11 yr olds was 43.55 per cent.
The minister warned that rising flu charges had been additionally placing stress on the well being system, and urged folks to benefit from free flu pictures paid for by the state authorities to curb quickly rising flu numbers.
There is a identified elevated danger of great sickness if an individual is contaminated with each flu and COVID-19 on the identical time, and D’Ath confirmed a minimum of two folks had been in intensive care models in a important situation with co-infection.
“The best way to protect against this critical infection is to ensure you are protected against both viruses,” she stated.
“And with both vaccines now being free, there is no reason for people to delay getting vaccinated.”