101 Freeway through downtown L.A. will be closed for 24 hours starting at 10 p.m.

A 2½-mile portion of the 101 Freeway by way of downtown Los Angeles shall be closed for twenty-four hours Saturday night time by way of Sunday night time for roadwork.

The closure of the 101 between the ten Freeway interchange and the 60 Freeway is scheduled to start out at 10 p.m. Saturday and final till 10 p.m. Sunday, the town Bureau of Engineering mentioned in a information launch.

The closure is to permit for median restoration and street reconstruction to the freeway underneath the sixth Street Viaduct, in line with the discharge. The California Department of Transportation may also be doing slab substitute work, officers mentioned.

Drivers touring north on the 5 Freeway from the Orange County space, or west on the 60 from the Pomona space, towards the 5/10/101 interchange east of downtown L.A., are suggested to take the 710 Freeway north to the westbound 10, or the ten Freeway to the northbound 110.

Drivers touring south on the 101 from the San Fernando Valley space towards the ten/101 break up are suggested to take the southbound 110 Freeway to the eastbound 10, or the eastbound 10 to the southbound 710 Freeway.

A map of the closure and detour routes is posted online.

The sixth Street Viaduct is being rebuilt to switch the unique construction, which was constructed in 1932 and is seismically poor, authorities say. The new, $588-million bridge will reconnect the downtown Arts District and historic Boyle Heights. It is anticipated to be accomplished this summer season, in line with the discharge.