103-year-old skydiver Ruth Larsson sets new Guinness World Record

A choose from the Guinness Book of Records was current when Ruth Larsson grew to become the oldest particular person within the historical past of the world to skydive on Sunday 29 May.

When Ruth Larsson was 90 years outdated, she needed to study extra about flying and began attempting issues like paragliding, gliding and sizzling air ballooning.

In 2019, she made her first parachute bounce on the age of 101. But there was no world file as a result of just a few months earlier, American Kathryn Hodges jumped, at 103 years and 129 days.

Today, Ruth Larsson has handed that age, and at 2 p.m. on Sunday she was able to take the world file, on the identical spot the place she jumped three years in the past, simply outdoors Motala.

The first Swede to make a parachute bounce was Axel Raoul Thörnblad in 1920, when Ruth Larsson was two years outdated.