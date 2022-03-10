$10m jackpot up for grabs

Last time the $10 million prize was gained, the Queensland winner confirmed as much as work the subsequent day, reluctant to even pull a sickie in case she let her colleagues down.

There’s an enormous lotto prize on supply after the profitable numbers eluded gamers final week.

The prize cash is to the tune of $10 million after no one scored final Tuesday’s $2 million on supply, inflicting the money to climb in worth.

A $10 million prize was final snapped up a month in the past, on February 15. This prize was scored by a Queensland participant.

In 2021, there have been 18 division one profitable entries that collectively took house greater than $279 million in prize cash.

Six of those wins had been in Victoria, 5 in New South Wales, three in Western Australia, two in Queensland and one every in South Australia and the Northern Territory

In 2022 three entries have already scored a division one prize within the lottery. Two of these gamers had been from Queensland and one was from Western Australia.

Despite discovering she’d grow to be an in a single day multi-millionaire after profitable division one in Oz Lotto, a younger Queensland girl from Sarina nonetheless deliberate to rock as much as work the subsequent day.

“I haven’t had a chance to look at my ticket yet. I’ve just been getting ready for work,” she stated to the official from The Lott who knowledgeable her she had gained $10 million.

“Oh my god! Holy sh**! That’s amazing. We’re multi-millionaires! My partner’s sitting beside me, and he’s heard what you’ve said too. He’s gobsmacked!

“This is a life changing win for us. It’s come at the best time! We’ve had a tough few months, so this will help us so much.

“You dream of things like this happening, but you never imagine it actually happening.

“I always read stories about your winners and think about that happening to me and what I’d do with the prize and now it has happened to me and it’s so strange! What the hell!

The woman revealed she would still head into work because she didn’t want to disappoint her colleagues or her boss.

“Unfortunately, we have to go to work today. We don’t want to let our teams down, so I don’t think we’ll be able to call in sick, but we might do something nice tonight to celebrate,” she stated.

“This really means everything for us. It means we can get our dream home and I can help my parents retire. Which is a dream come true!

“It’ll help us live an amazing life. I’m not sure what we’ll do with the rest. We never expected to be multi-millionaires!”