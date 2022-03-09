11 arrested in Mpumalanga for stealing aluminium worth R2.1m | News24

The suspects took benefit in the course of the time Eskom was busy servicing the strains and switched off the transmission to forestall accidents to the passer-by.

Police arrested 11 folks for stealing aluminium value R2.1 million from Eskom in Witbank on Tuesday.

The 11 people are between the ages of 17 and 27.

According to Mpumalanga police spokesperson, Captain Dineo Lucy Sekgotodi, the theft occurred in the course of the time the facility utility was fixing electrical strains within the space.

“The suspects saw this as an opportunity to steal aluminium because transmissions were switched off to prevent any injuries to passers-by,” stated Sekgotodi.

Three lorries have been pilled with Eskom Aluminum value R2.1 million, stolen by 11 suspects on Tuesday in Witbank.

The Hawks have been known as to the scene, who found three lorries loaded with aluminium.

Sekgotodi stated the 11 have been charged and would seem in court docket quickly.

