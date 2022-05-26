11 babies die in Senegal hospital blaze | News24

The fireplace was attributable to {an electrical} brief circuit.

The maternity unit the place the hearth broke out was geared up to deal with 13 infants.

Health authorities have launched an investigation to find out what occurred.

Eleven new child infants have perished in a hospital fireplace blamed on {an electrical} brief circuit within the western Senegalese metropolis of Tivaouane, authorities stated Thursday.

In the newest in a sequence of hospital deaths which have uncovered the weaknesses of the nation’s healthcare system, President Macky Sall introduced the tragedy on Twitter simply earlier than midnight.

“I have just learned with pain and dismay about the deaths of 11 newborn babies in the fire at the neonatal department of the public hospital,” Sall wrote.

“To their mothers and their families, I express my deepest sympathy,” he tweeted.

“Where is Mohamed?,” requested one of many distraught moms outdoors Mame Abdou Aziz Sy Dabakh Hospital within the transport hub of Tivaouane.

Her child son was taken to the hospital ten days in the past and was baptised on Monday, Mohamed’s 54-year-old father Alioune Diouf stated.

The metropolis’s mayor Demba Diop stated the hearth had been attributable to “a short circuit and spread very quickly”.

Local media quoted witnesses saying fuel bottles exploded stopping any rescue makes an attempt.

Health Minister Abdoulaye Diouf Sarr was quoted in media studies additionally blaming {an electrical} fault.

The maternity unit was geared up to deal with 13 infants.

“At the time of the fire, there were 11, whom nurses were unable to save,” the minister stated.

Mayor Demba Diop stated “three babies were saved”.

World Health Organisation chief Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus tweeted that he was “beyond heartbroken with this tragic news.

“I’m sending my deepest condolences to the dad and mom and households of the infants who misplaced their lives.”

Health Minister Sarr, who had been in Geneva attending a meeting with the World Health Organisation, said “an investigation is beneath solution to see what occurred”.

The tragedy in Tivaouane comes after several other public health incidents in Senegal, which suffers from a great disparity between urban and rural areas in healthcare services.

In the northern town of Linguere in late April, a fire broke out at a hospital and four newborn babies were killed. The town’s mayor cited an electrical malfunction in an air conditioning unit in the maternity ward.

Wednesday’s accident came over a month after the nation mourned the death of a pregnant woman who waited in vain for a caesarean section.

The woman, Astou Sokhna, arrived at a hospital in the northern city of Louga in pain. The staff refused to accommodate her request for a C-section, saying it was not scheduled.

She died on 1 April, 20 hours after arrival.

Sokhna’s death caused a wave of outrage across the country over the dire state of the health system. Minister Sarr acknowledged two weeks later that the death could have been avoided.

Three midwives on duty the night Sokhna died were given a six-month suspended prison sentence on 11 May by the High Court of Louga for “failure to help an individual at risk” in connection with her case.

Amnesty International’s Senegal director Seydi Gassama said his organisation had called for an inspection and upgrade for neonatology services in hospitals across Senegal after the “atrocious” death of the four babies in Linguere.

With the new tragedy, Amnesty “urges the federal government to arrange an impartial fee of inquiry to find out accountability and punish the culprits, irrespective of the extent they’re at within the state equipment”, he tweeted.

Opposition lawmaker Mamadou Lamine Diallo also responded with outrage to the Tivaouane blaze.

“More infants burned in a public hospital… that is unacceptable @MackySall,” he tweeted.

“We endure with the households to whom we provide our condolences. Enough is sufficient.”

