11 Chinese Military Aircraft Entered Taiwan’s Air Defence Zone

Taiwan: Beijing continues army actions near the Chinese-claimed island.(File)

Taipei:

Eleven Chinese army plane crossed the Taiwan Strait’s median line or entered Taiwan’s air defence zone on Sunday, Taiwan’s Defence Ministry stated, as Beijing continues army actions near the Chinese-claimed island.

China is continuous its army exercise close to Taiwan, although on a a lot smaller scale in contrast with final week.

Taiwan’s authorities says that because the People’s Republic of China has by no means dominated the island, it has no proper to assert it or resolve its future, which might solely be set by Taiwan’s folks.

The defeated Republic of China authorities fled to Taiwan in 1949 after dropping a civil warfare to Mao Zedong’s Communist Party, which established the People’s Republic of China in Beijing.

China has by no means renounced using drive to convey democratically ruled Taiwan underneath its management.

