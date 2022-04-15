11 dead, scores injured in Good Friday bus, minibus crash on N1 | News24

Eleven folks have died after a bus and minibus collided on the N1 close to Leeu Gamka within the Western Cape on Good Friday.

The crash, between a bus and minibus, left an unknown variety of folks injured.

The incident occurred close to Leeu Gamka within the Western Cape.

The province is anticipating busy roads over the lengthy weekend.

Eleven folks have died after a bus and minibus collided on the N1 close to Leeu Gamka within the Western Cape on Good Friday.

The incident occurred at round 06:00, stated the Road Traffic Management Corporation’s (RTMC) Simon Zwane.

In addition to the fatalities, an unknown variety of folks had been additionally injured, he stated.

“It is alleged that the minibus was travelling from [the] Western Cape to [the] Eastern Cape and suffered a tyre failure, where the minibus pulled to the side. The bus, travelling from Beaufort West towards Cape Town, drove into the minibus. Recovery and rescue operations are still underway to look for possible further deceased persons underneath the bus,” stated Zwane.

The RTMC had despatched a staff to the Western Cape to help with investigations, Zwane added.

On Thursday, Western Cape Transport MEC Daylin Mitchell stated the province was anticipating busy roads over the Easter weekend.

“We encourage all those who will be traveling this weekend to practise good driver behaviour, comply with the rules of the road, stay within the legal speed limits and observe adequate rest periods during travel in order to avoid fatigue,” he stated.

The provincial site visitors division had a lot of interventions deliberate to advertise street security.

Premier Alan Winde added: “It is important that we take every measure to promote safety on our roads over this period. Doing so will ensure that we reduce pressure on our healthcare system and save lives.

“It will make this lengthy weekend all of the extra pleasant, encouraging guests to return to our lovely province as soon as once more.”

