11 killed, including 2 children, in Montenegro gun attack, report state media
According to Montenegrin Police Chief Zoran Brđanin, the suspected shooter first attacked a household that was residing in his home as tenants.
“He killed two children, 8 and 11 years old, using a hunting rifle, and injured their mother, who later succumbed to her wounds in a medical facility,” Brđanin mentioned.
“He then went out in the street and used the same rifle to shoot other residents of this settlement.”
A witness advised RTCG that the shooter “indiscriminately shot people as he walked through the street.”
Authorities say they’ve recognized the attacker — mentioned to be a 34-year-old man — and that his rampage was dropped at an finish when he was shot useless by a civilian.
The head of Clinical Center of Montenegro Ljiljana Radulovic mentioned that three of the injured victims are within the hospital in a essential situation.
Montenegro’s President Milo Đukanović tweeted on Friday that he was “deeply shaken” by the information.
“I express my sincerest condolences to the bereaved families, to all those who lost their loved ones. All of us as a society must stand in solidarity with them in these difficult times,” Đukanović mentioned on Twitter.