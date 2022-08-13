11 killed, including 2 children, in Montenegro gun attack, report state media

According to Montenegrin Police Chief Zoran Brđanin, the suspected shooter first attacked a household that was residing in his home as tenants.

“He killed two children, 8 and 11 years old, using a hunting rifle, and injured their mother, who later succumbed to her wounds in a medical facility,” Brđanin mentioned.

“He then went out in the street and used the same rifle to shoot other residents of this settlement.”

A witness advised RTCG that the shooter “indiscriminately shot people as he walked through the street.”