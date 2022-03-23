11 migrant workers dead in fire at scrap godown in Indian Hyderabad

Eleven folks had been charred to loss of life in a significant fireplace accident at

a scrap godown right here within the early hours of Wednesday, Trend studies citing The

Tribune.

The deceased, all migrant employees from Bihar, had been discovered on the

first flooring of the constructing at Bhoiguda within the metropolis, police and

fireplace officers stated.

The 11 folks had been charred past recognition, a police official

informed PTI, including that the reason for the hearth was being

ascertained.

The fireplace management room obtained a name round 3 am and the blaze

was extinguished after about 4 hours, they stated.

The 11 folks, who had been sleeping on the primary flooring of the

constructing, couldn’t save themselves as there was just one inside

spiral staircase in it, they stated.