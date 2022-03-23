11 migrant workers dead in fire at scrap godown in Indian Hyderabad
Eleven folks had been charred to loss of life in a significant fireplace accident at
a scrap godown right here within the early hours of Wednesday, Trend studies citing The
Tribune.
The deceased, all migrant employees from Bihar, had been discovered on the
first flooring of the constructing at Bhoiguda within the metropolis, police and
fireplace officers stated.
The 11 folks had been charred past recognition, a police official
informed PTI, including that the reason for the hearth was being
ascertained.
The fireplace management room obtained a name round 3 am and the blaze
was extinguished after about 4 hours, they stated.
The 11 folks, who had been sleeping on the primary flooring of the
constructing, couldn’t save themselves as there was just one inside
spiral staircase in it, they stated.