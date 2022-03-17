11 Months in Space – Chasing Life – Podcast on CNN Audio
11 Months in Space When astronaut Christina Koch launched into her 11-month spaceflight, she knew it will be a record-breaking mission; what she didn’t know is that she would return to Earth simply in the beginning of a worldwide pandemic. CNN’s Chief Medical Correspondent Dr. Sanjay Gupta celebrates Women’s History Month with an prolonged dialog with Koch about her outstanding journey and all that she has achieved. Plus, Koch shares her ideas for mentally making ready for a problem, whether or not you’re in up area or right here on Earth. Mar 15, 2022
