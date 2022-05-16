11 Tripura MLAs To Take Oath As Ministers In Manik Saha-Led Cabinet Today

Tripura: Manik Saha was sworn in because the chief minister of Tripura.

Agartala:

Altogether eleven MLAs – 9 from the BJP and two from the IPFT – will take oath as the cupboard ministers of Tripura on Monday.

All the ministers of the Biplab Kumar Deb cupboard, barring Mevar Kumar Jamatia of IPFT, discovered a spot within the new cupboard, an official stated.

Notably, a rift between Jamatia, the minister for Tribal Welfare within the Biplab Kumar Deb authorities, and Indigenous People’s Front of Tripura supremo NC Debbarma got here to the fore just lately.

Governor SN Arya will administer the oath of workplace and secrecy to the cupboard ministers at a programme in Raj Bhavan within the presence of Chief Minister Manik Saha, former chief minister Biplab Kumar Deb and different dignitaries.

“Jishnu Dev Varma, NC Debbarma (IPFT), Ratan Lal Nath, Pranajit Singha Roy, Manoj Kanti Deb, Santana Chakma, Ram Prasad Paul, Bhagaban Das, Sushanta Chowdhury, Rampada Jamatia and Prem Kumar Reang (IPFT) will take oath as the cupboard ministers of the state tomorrow,” stated the brand new CM in a letter to the governor on Sunday evening.

Manik Saha was sworn in because the chief minister of Tripura through the day.

Former chief minister Biplab Deb, whose sudden resignation on Saturday night received Saha the highest job, was current on the ceremony together with BJP MLAs and state ministers.

Rampada Jamatia, a veteran tribal chief of the BJP, was included within the listing of cupboard ministers. IPFT MLA Prem Kumar Reang has additionally been inducted into the brand new cupboard.