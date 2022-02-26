11,499 new Covid cases in India, positivity rate drops to 1.01%

India on Saturday reported a leap of 11,499 coronavirus, pushing the general tally to 42,905,844, in accordance with the every day well being bulletin by the Union ministry. The dying toll noticed an increase of 255 fatalities, the ministry information additionally confirmed. It now stands at 5,13,481. The variety of lively circumstances additional declined to 1,21,881. It at the moment contains 0.28 per cent of the full infections, the ministry additionally stated. A discount of 12,354 circumstances has been recorded within the lively Covid-19 caseload in a span of 24 hours.

As the third wave of the Covid is subsiding within the nation, the positivity fee has fallen to 1.01 per cent. While the nationwide Covid-19 restoration fee has improved to 98.52 per cent, the well being ministry stated.

As many as 23,598 folks recovered within the final 24 hours, taking the general determine to 4,22,70,482.

The weekly positivity fee stands at 1.36 per cent, the ministry added.

So far, the nation has administered 177.13 crore doses of the Covid-19 vaccines. Meanwhile, 11,36,133 samples have been examined for the viral illness.

On Friday, the Union residence ministry calle upon states and Union territories throughout the nation to contemplate easing pandemic-related restrictions in view of the regular decline in recent circumstances. In the month-to-month Covid-19 tips issued on Friday, the house ministry directed the states and Union territories to implement the resumption of actions primarily based on “risk assessment”.

The Centre’s new directive consists of cinema halls, colleges and gymnasiums together with different social restrictions.

The residence ministry additionally confused that whereas permitting all such actions, Covid-appropriate measures corresponding to sporting of masks, sustaining social distancing, washing fingers and making certain air flow in enclosed areas ought to proceed to be enforced.