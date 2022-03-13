World
’12 ballistic missiles’ fired at Arbil from outside Iraq – Times of India
ARBIL: “Twelve ballistic missiles” fired from outdoors Iraq on Sunday focused the capital of autonomous Iraqi Kurdistan, Arbil, and the US consulate there, Kurdish safety forces stated.
“The missiles were fired outside the borders of Iraq and Kurdistan, (coming) more precisely from the east,” a press launch from the Kurdistan counter-terrorism unit acknowledged.
The assault brought on some materials injury however no casualties, it added.
US pursuits and coalition troops in Iraq have frequently been focused in rocket and armed drone assaults.
They have by no means been claimed, however Western officers have blamed them on hard-line pro-Iran factions demanding the departure of US troops.
Iran shares a protracted jap border with Iraq, and wields appreciable political and financial affect with its neighbour.
Washington stated there was “no damage or casualties at any US government facility”.
“We condemn this outrageous attack and display of violence,” a State Department spokesperson stated.
Local tv channel Kurdistan24, whose studios aren’t removed from the US consulate, posted photographs on social networks of its broken workplaces, with collapsed sections of false ceiling and damaged glass.
Arbil’s airport stated it had suffered no injury and flights had not been disrupted.
It homes a base for the US-led coalition combating the Islamic State group.
“We condemn this terrorist attack launched against several sectors of Arbil, we call on the inhabitants to remain calm,” Kurdistan Prime Minister Masrour Barzani stated in a press release.
The well being ministry in Arbil stated there had been no casualties.
Iraq noticed a surge in rocket and armed-drone assaults at the start of the yr as Iran and its allies commemorated the second anniversary of the demise of Iranian normal Qassem Soleimani and his Iraqi lieutenant Abu Mehdi al-Mouhandis, killed by American drone fireplace in Iraq in January 2020.
In late January, six rockets had been fired at Baghdad International Airport, inflicting no casualties.
Sunday’s assault on Arbil comes practically per week after two officers from Iran’s Revolutionary Guards had been killed in Syria in a strike attributed to key US ally Israel.
The Revolutionary Guards, the Islamic republic’s ideological military, vowed revenge on Israel for the assault.
