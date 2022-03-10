12 children injured in early morning crash in Durban | News24

Twelve

faculty youngsters have been injured in an accident on Thursday morning when the taxi

they have been travelling in collided with one other automobile in Inwabi Road, Isipingo,

in KwaZulu-Natal.

The rear of the taxi during which 12 youngsters have been being transported in Isipingo, in KwaZulu-Natal. Supplied PHOTO: Supplied/ALS Paramedic Services

ALS

Paramedics spokesperson Garrith Jamieson stated paramedics arrived on the scene

to seek out that the taxi had come to a standstill on an island.

He stated:

Twelve faculty youngsters between the ages of two and 14 have been discovered to have sustained accidents, starting from minor to reasonable.

Jamieson

added that extra ambulances have been dispatched to the scene.

“Once

all 12 youngsters have been stabilised, they have been transported to varied Durban

hospitals for the additional remedy that they required.”

The taxi that 12 faculty youngsters have been in earlier than it collided with one other automobile. Supplied PHOTO: Supplied/ALS Paramedic Services

He

stated the occasions that led as much as the accident have been unknown, “nonetheless, SAPS

was on the scene and can be investigating additional”.

Never miss a narrative. Choose from our range of newsletters to get the information you

need delivered straight to your inbox.