At least 12 folks had been killed on Wednesday in a collision

between a microbus and a truck on the Aswan-Cairo agriculture street

in southern Egypt, Trend studies citing Xinhua.

The truck crushed the microbus on which all of the passengers had been

killed, Mohamed Al-Dikhily, supervisor of Aswan Ambulance Authority,

informed Xinhua.

The excessive velocity of the microbus driver was behind the accident,

he famous.

“Thirteen ambulances rushed to the scene of the accident to take

the injured to the Aswan Public Hospital, and the lifeless folks had been

transferred to the morgue,” he added.

Road accidents are frequent in Egypt due to poorly maintained

street infrastructure and loosely enforced site visitors laws.

Over the previous few years, Egypt has been upgrading its street

community, constructing new roads and bridges, and repairing outdated ones to

cut back site visitors accidents.