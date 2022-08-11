12 killed in traffic accident in southern Egypt
At least 12 folks had been killed on Wednesday in a collision
between a microbus and a truck on the Aswan-Cairo agriculture street
in southern Egypt, Trend studies citing Xinhua.
The truck crushed the microbus on which all of the passengers had been
killed, Mohamed Al-Dikhily, supervisor of Aswan Ambulance Authority,
informed Xinhua.
The excessive velocity of the microbus driver was behind the accident,
he famous.
“Thirteen ambulances rushed to the scene of the accident to take
the injured to the Aswan Public Hospital, and the lifeless folks had been
transferred to the morgue,” he added.
Road accidents are frequent in Egypt due to poorly maintained
street infrastructure and loosely enforced site visitors laws.
Over the previous few years, Egypt has been upgrading its street
community, constructing new roads and bridges, and repairing outdated ones to
cut back site visitors accidents.