12 new cases of COVID-19 revealed in Kyrgyzstan

Kyrgyz well being authorities added 12 contemporary circumstances of coronavirus

an infection on Sunday, Trend reviews citing Kabar.

The newest report acquired from the Republican Headquarters for

Combating COVID-19 confirmed that now the nation’s complete rely of

infections stands at 200,968.

The HQ additionally reported that 10 extra coronavirus sufferers have

cured within the final 24-hours interval, taking the full variety of these

recovered to 196,243.

1 new virus-associated demise was recorded, pushing the

nationwide demise toll to 2,991.

According to the report, variety of sufferers receiving therapy

in hospitals of Kyrgyzstan is 90, and 57 individuals are being handled

at residence.