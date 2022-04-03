Europe
12 new cases of COVID-19 revealed in Kyrgyzstan
Kyrgyz well being authorities added 12 contemporary circumstances of coronavirus
an infection on Sunday, Trend reviews citing Kabar.
The newest report acquired from the Republican Headquarters for
Combating COVID-19 confirmed that now the nation’s complete rely of
infections stands at 200,968.
The HQ additionally reported that 10 extra coronavirus sufferers have
cured within the final 24-hours interval, taking the full variety of these
recovered to 196,243.
1 new virus-associated demise was recorded, pushing the
nationwide demise toll to 2,991.
According to the report, variety of sufferers receiving therapy
in hospitals of Kyrgyzstan is 90, and 57 individuals are being handled
at residence.