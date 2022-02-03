12 people found frozen to death, sparking diplomatic row between Turkey and Greece
Turkish Interior Minister Suleyman Soylu mentioned the dozen migrants froze to dying in Ipsala, a border city typically utilized by migrants in search of to enter the European Union.
Where the migrants got here from and why they had been stranded in frigid circumstances stays unclear, however Greece and Turkey have blamed one another for the tragedy.
Soylu alleged on Twitter that the group was turned away by Greek border officers and stripped of their footwear and clothes. He tweeted blurred pictures that appeared to point out the lifeless our bodies of a minimum of eight people, partially clothed and mendacity within the mud.
Soylu referred to as the Greek border patrol and items thugs, and mentioned the European Union was “remediless, weak and void of humane feelings.”
Greek Immigration Minister Notis Mitarachi, nonetheless, denied Soylu’s allegations of wrongdoing.
“The death of 12 migrants on the Turkish border near Ipsala is a tragedy,” he mentioned in an announcement. “But the truth behind this incident bears no resemblance to the false propaganda pushed out by my counterpart.”
Mitarachi mentioned that the migrants “never made it to the border.”
“Any suggestion they did, or indeed were pushed back into Turkey is utter nonsense,” he mentioned. “Rather than pushing out unfounded claims Turkey needs to live up to its obligations and work to prevent these dangerous journeys.”
The Greek international ministry didn’t instantly reply to CNN’s request for remark about Turkey’s allegations.
The 12 migrants had been a part of a bunch of twenty-two. Regional authorities mentioned in an announcement that they’re nonetheless trying to find the remaining 10 and that they’ve opened an investigation into the incident,