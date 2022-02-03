12 people found frozen to death, sparking diplomatic row between Turkey and Greece

Turkish Interior Minister Suleyman Soylu mentioned the dozen migrants froze to dying in Ipsala, a border city typically utilized by migrants in search of to enter the European Union.

Where the migrants got here from and why they had been stranded in frigid circumstances stays unclear, however Greece and Turkey have blamed one another for the tragedy.

Soylu alleged on Twitter that the group was turned away by Greek border officers and stripped of their footwear and clothes. He tweeted blurred pictures that appeared to point out the lifeless our bodies of a minimum of eight people, partially clothed and mendacity within the mud.

Soylu referred to as the Greek border patrol and items thugs, and mentioned the European Union was “remediless, weak and void of humane feelings.”